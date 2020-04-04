Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Saturday morning.

1. Police face lockdown 'challenges'

Sunny weather this weekend is expected to provide one of the biggest challenges for maintaining the social distancing measures, as police warn the public not to make unnecessary journeys to beaches or national parks.

2. England lags behind in testing

Official figures suggest that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are all testing a higher proportion of their population for coronavirus than England, despite England having a higher proportion of deaths.

3. Cabin crew catch virus on flights

Despite slashed schedules, BA is still operating flights - and unions are accusing it of being slow to protect staff after a number of cabin crew members caught the virus on long-haul journeys.

4. Coronavirus is changing grief and mourning

Families are having to find new ways to say goodbye as social distancing rules restrict hospital visits and funeral attendance, while in China a centuries-old tradition of paying respects to ancestors has gone digital.

5. Whisky production resumes

A number of whisky bottling plants in Scotland are set to reopen after halting production due to the virus outbreak, with trade unions and manufacturers disagreeing about whether the industry qualifies as an "essential service".

