Clap for Carers: UK applauds the NHS and other key workers
- 2 April 2020
People across the UK have taken part in a second "Clap for Carers" tribute, saluting NHS staff and other key workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Delivery drivers, supermarket staff, care workers and bin collectors were among those honoured by the nation.
Households banged pots and pans, while others played the bagpipes to show their support.
The event is now expected to happen every Thursday at 20:00 BST.