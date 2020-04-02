Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.

1. More testing needed

Just 2,000 of about half a million frontline NHS workers in England have been tested for coronavirus. With ministers under fire, Boris Johnson says testing will "unlock the coronavirus puzzle".

Image copyright Reuters

2. Daily deaths pass 500

There were 563 deaths among patients with Covid-19 within 24 hours - the biggest daily increase yet. As the number of cases keeps growing, you can find out how many there are in your area.

3. Military support

Up to 3,000 more armed forces reservists are being called up to strengthen the medical and logistical response to the pandemic. Services personnel have already helped to build the temporary Nightingale Hospital in east London, below.

Image copyright MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

4. Worldwide cases near one million

The number of people infected globally will reach one million within days, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. Follow the latest developments across the world.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Stand by your radio

Join the Great British Singalong at nine this morning, when BBC Radio 1,1Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music, and the Asian Network will each play a morale-boosting song selected by listeners to be broadcast across all five pop stations.

Image copyright Getty Images

Don't forget...

The rules on exercise, travel and shopping during the lockdown. Tap here for the lowdown.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: