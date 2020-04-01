More than 2,000 NHS frontline staff in England have been tested for coronavirus since the outbreak began, No 10 has confirmed.

Hundreds have been screened since the weekend in a push to get healthy self-isolating medics back to work.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said a chemical shortage was restricting tests for the NHS - which employs 1.2m in England - to use on its own staff.

"We're very clear that we want more testing to be carried out," No 10 said.

The prime minister's official spokesman said the government was "working with NHS England, Public Health England and others to ensure that happens".