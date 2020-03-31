Image copyright Getty Images

A 13-year-old boy who tested positive for coronavirus has died, King's College Hospital Trust in London said.

A spokesman for the trust said the boy's death had been referred to the coroner but gave no further details.

It comes as the biggest daily increase in the number of people who have died with coronavirus in the UK - 381 - was reported.

As of 17:00 BST on Monday, the number of UK deaths linked to the virus was 1,789.

"Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time," King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said.

"The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made."

It comes after NHS England earlier said that a 19-year-old had died after testing positive for the virus - who was at that stage believed to be England's youngest death linked to coronavirus.