UK

Rescue flights for stranded Britons

  • 30 March 2020
Breaking News image

Tens of thousands of Britons stranded abroad by the coronavirus pandemic will be flown home under a new arrangement between the government and airlines.

British Airways, Virgin, EasyJet, Jet2 and Titan are among airlines that have agreed to fly Britons back to the UK.

The government has also pledged £75m to arrange special charter flights to bring home UK nationals in countries where commercial flights are unavailable.