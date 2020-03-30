Prince Charles out of virus self-isolation

Image copyright Reuters

The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation, following his diagnosis of coronavirus.

Prince Charles, 71, spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was also tested and did not have the virus, but also began self-isolating.

A Palace official said the prince was in good health and was following the government's restrictions.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman said.

Prince Charles spent his seven days of quarantine at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate.

Buckingham Palace previously said the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on 12 March, and was "in good health".

It comes as six further people with the virus in Scotland have died, taking the total to 47. The total number of people who have died with the virus in the UK has reached 1,228.

Among those to have died is Amged El-Hawrani, a 55-year-old ear, nose and throat consultant at Queen's Hospital Burton. Last week, an organ transplant consultant died after testing positive for the virus.

Some 20,000 former NHS staff have returned to work to help deal with the outbreak coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, adding the country would get through the crisis "together".

The prime minister - who became the first world leader to announce he had the virus - has continued to lead the country's response to the pandemic, carrying out meetings over video link while self-isolating in his Downing Street flat.

On Monday, a No 10 source confirmed Dominic Cummings, his chief adviser, has developed symptoms of the virus and was self-isolating at home.

