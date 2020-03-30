Prince Charles out of virus self-isolation
The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation, following his diagnosis of coronavirus.
Prince Charles, 71, spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms.
His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was also tested and did not have the virus, but also began self-isolating.
A Palace official said the prince was in good health and was following the government's restrictions.
"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman said.
Prince Charles spent his seven days of quarantine at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate.
Buckingham Palace previously said the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on 12 March, and was "in good health".
It comes as six further people with the virus in Scotland have died, taking the total to 47. The total number of people who have died with the virus in the UK has reached 1,228.
Among those to have died is Amged El-Hawrani, a 55-year-old ear, nose and throat consultant at Queen's Hospital Burton. Last week, an organ transplant consultant died after testing positive for the virus.
Some 20,000 former NHS staff have returned to work to help deal with the outbreak coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, adding the country would get through the crisis "together".
The prime minister - who became the first world leader to announce he had the virus - has continued to lead the country's response to the pandemic, carrying out meetings over video link while self-isolating in his Downing Street flat.
On Monday, a No 10 source confirmed Dominic Cummings, his chief adviser, has developed symptoms of the virus and was self-isolating at home.
In other developments:
- Northern Ireland has become the first country in the UK to order the early release of prisoners due to the virus. Up to 200 inmates nearing the end of their sentences will be let out. The Scottish government is considering similar measures, while in England and Wales a range of options, including early release and the transfer of prisoners to other sites, is being explored
- A breathing aid that can help keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care has been created in under a week by University College London engineers working alongside clinicians and Mercedes Formula One
- Police in Scotland issued 25 fines over the weekend to people breaking the coronavirus restrictions, such as businesses that were still open. The force also said it received a significant number of calls including from people reporting others who were breaking rules
- Airline EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the pandemic
- The boss of the UK's largest regional airline, Loganair, has said his firm plans to ask for government help to get through the pandemic
- Meanwhile, thousands of EasyJet and Virgin staff, are being offered work in the new NHS Nightingale Hospital, which is being set up at the ExCel Centre in east London. The chief nursing officer for England, Ruth May, said around 100 cabin crew have expressed an interest
- The UK's main internet providers have agreed to remove data caps on fixed-line broadband during the coronavirus pandemic
- A rapid response unit within the Cabinet Office is working with social media firms to remove misinformation about coronavirus
- Convenience stores selling Easter eggs are facing interference from "heavy-handed" officials suggesting chocolate eggs are non-essential, a trade body says
- In South Korea, there are calls to deport a British man in his 30s, who broke quarantine guidelines and may have spread the virus while travelling through the country. Instead of spending 14 days in self-isolation after arriving, he visited four different cities and later tested positive
- In the US, social distancing restrictions will be extended until at least 30 April, President Trump has said