The UK is on "emergency footing" in a way "unprecedented" in peacetime, the government has said in its latest briefing on the coronavirus crisis.

The housing secretary was giving an update on the measures in place to get equipment to frontline NHS staff.

Speaking from inside 10 Downing Street, Robert Jenrick said: "We haven't done anything like this since the Second World War."

It comes as the number of UK virus deaths has reached 1,228.

When asked whether the reporting of deaths was accurate, following confusion of the figures in recent days, deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said: "We have to make sure that when we're reporting the family is content and knows and all our data is absolutely accurate.

"There is is always a time lag for us to check and evaluate that the data across the system is linked.

"As we have sadly had to register more deaths, that time period takes longer. "

Mr Jenrick also provided more detail on how the government would shield the most vulnerable people in the country, after 1.5 million were told to stay at home for 12 weeks.