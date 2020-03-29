Image copyright PA Media Image caption Priti Patel also said millions of children are now at home and more vulnerable to online predators

Domestic abuse victims are allowed to leave home to seek help at refuges despite rules to stop coronavirus spreading, the home secretary has said.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Priti Patel said current restrictions telling people to stay indoors are even harder for people whose "home is not the safe haven it should be".

She also told abusers: "You will not get away with your crimes."

It comes after police warned the new rules make victims more vulnerable.

Campaigners have also warned that elsewhere in the world, domestic abuse has already increased as more people at risk from abuse are forced to stay indoors with their abusers due to the pandemic.

"I am acutely aware that the necessary guidelines about social distancing and self-isolation may leave the victims of hidden crime, such as domestic abuse and child sexual abuse, feeling especially isolated, vulnerable and exposed," said Ms Patel, in her newspaper column.

"But my message to every potential victim is simple: we have not forgotten you and we will not let you down.

"And my message to every perpetrator is equally as simple: you will not get away with your crimes."

She said the government would protect victims, saying it has given £1.6bn to local councils to help those in need and was working with charities.

The National Domestic Abuse Helpline was also continuing to operate, she said.

"Whilst our advice is to stay at home, anyone who is at risk of, or experiencing, domestic abuse, is still able to leave and seek refuge. Refuges remain open, and the police will provide support to all individuals who are being abused - whether physically, emotionally, or otherwise," she added.

Under the government's new measures, everyone has been told to stay at home and only leave the house for four reasons: shopping for basic necessities, exercise, any medical need and travelling to work if you cannot work from home.

But the "unprecedented" measures could lead to more people finding themselves being victims of domestic abuse, Leicestershire Police warned earlier this week.

The force said health concerns and job losses may also add pressure, causing some people to experience abuse for the first time.

An estimated 1.6 million women and 786,000 men experienced domestic abuse in England and Wales in the year ending March 2019, according to the Office for National Statistics.

And in 2018, 173 people were killed in domestic violence-related homicides, according to data obtained by the BBC from 43 police forces across the UK.

Women's Aid has also issued safety advice which includes keeping a mobile phone with you at all times. "Survivors are telling us that they are feeling unsafe with the prospect of being isolated in the house with their perpetrator," the charity said.

Ms Patel also said that because schools were closed, "millions of children are spending more time online than they otherwise would have and may be even more vulnerable to online predators".

She said the government was working with charities, schools and law enforcement to ensure parents and children know how to stay safe online.

"This country has a huge heart, and this government will not allow anyone to be forgotten, particularly those most in need of our support," she added.

Ms Patel's comments come days after the Duchess of Cornwall urged women who are isolating at home with an abusive partner to seek advice and support from the National Domestic Abuse Helpline.

Southall Black Sisters, a non-profit organisation that campaigns on gender-related violence, and the cross-party organisation Compassion In Politics have written to hotel chains urging them to give unoccupied hotel rooms to abuse victims.

Rights activists in China say there have been increasing instances of domestic violence there, while support services in Australia reported an increase in coronavirus-related family abuse because of the pandemic.