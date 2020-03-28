Image copyright Getty Images

"Now is not the time to be complacent," NHS England medical director Stephen Powis has said at the government's latest coronavirus press conference.

Prof Powis also said if the UK managed to keep the number of deaths below 20,000 "we will have done very well".

Joining him at the briefing, the business secretary announced further measures to help businesses cope.

"It is crucial when the crisis passes, as it will, we are ready to bounce back," Alok Sharma said.

Insolvency rules would be changed to allow firms greater flexibility as they faced the current crisis, he explained.