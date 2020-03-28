Image copyright Getty Images

People should prepare to fight coronavirus like they would prepare for surgery by staying fit and healthy, say medics.

Experts at the Centre for Perioperative Care (CPOC) say a healthy diet will reduce the risk of becoming severely ill with the virus.

They say people should exercise, have alcohol-free days and quit smoking.

Such measures could make it less likely they'd be admitted to intensive care, says CPOC.

Its deputy director Scarlett McNally, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, said there has been "a lot of very important advice" on how to cut the risk of becoming infected.

But there was "little on the importance of preparing in case the virus is contracted", she added.

CPOC is encouraging people to take brisk exercise, stop smoking, maintain good nutrition and mental health and have alcohol free days to reduce their chances of becoming severely ill from the virus and over-burdening the NHS.

People are also being urged to take action now to cut the risk of developing other health problems which could put further strain on the NHS.

Mrs McNally said people - especially those in a 'vulnerable high-risk group' - should be taking exercise, "so that if they catch the virus, they are less likely to need intensive care".

CPOC, an initiative based at the Royal College of Anaesthetists, involves medics from different specialisms working together on how they can improve the care and outcomes of patients having surgery.

Mrs McNally says its Fitter, Better, Sooner advice aimed at preparing patients for operations is "immediately applicable to Covid-19 infection".

She said: "We have good data showing that people who are prepared for an operation have better outcomes. Results are quick."

Experts in China, where the virus originated, "found less fit people with medical conditions were five times more likely to have a worse outcome from Covid-19; and smokers three times more likely to have this result", she added.

Prof Chris Whitty, the UK government's chief medical adviser, has previously warned smoking is "an additional vulnerability" for healthy people, and said now would be a "very good moment" for people to quit.

People are permitted to leave their homes to exercise once per day, either alone or with members of their household, under the government's current social distancing rules.

What is CPOC's advice?