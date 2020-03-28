Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Parliament has now shut down until 21 April at the earliest

There are calls for more guidance on social distancing in the workplace after the UK prime minister and health secretary tested positive for Covid-19.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says companies are "nowhere near observing" distancing rules.

He said he had been contacted by more than 300 members of the public, highlighting concerns at 150 companies.

Mr Burnham said: "I would like to see a stronger policy on workplaces now."

Concerns have also been raised over social distancing in government circles after Prime minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock both tested positive for the virus and began self isolating.

Both said they had mild symptoms and would keep working from home,

Former Cabinet Secretary Gus O'Donnell said politicians needed to obey their own rules after pictures from the House of Commons earlier this week showed several ministers crowded together.

"They do need to learn a lesson from this and actually obey their own rules much more strictly," he told the Today Programme.

Mr Burnham said: "It's very hard, because of the nature of that place, to keep social distances."

The experiences of Westminster are being repeated across the country, with the construction industry and supermarkets among those struggling to maintain social distancing while continuing to operate.