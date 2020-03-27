UK

PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

  • 27 March 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

Mr Johnson has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.

"He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," a statement said.

He will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis, the statement added.