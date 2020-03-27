PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
- 27 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.
Mr Johnson has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.
"He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," a statement said.
He will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis, the statement added.