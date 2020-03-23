All new jury trials in England and Wales have been halted until they can be conducted safely, the Lord Chief Justice has announced.

In a letter to judges and magistrates, Lord Burnett said the decision was made to "ensure social distancing in court" amid the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

But he added that, where safe to do so, "efforts to bring existing jury trials to a conclusion should continue".

Scotland and Northern Ireland have already taken similar measures.

The Lord Chief Justice's decision builds on one from last week, when it was announced that no new Crown Court trials would take place in England and Wales if they were expected to last longer than three days.

Neither ministers nor the senior judiciary want to shut down jury trials but gradually that seems to be happening.

Government advice to stay home, avoid gathering in groups and socially distance, conflicts starkly with the coming together of lots of people in the close proximity of a Crown Court.

Last week's uneasy compromise allowing trials lasting less than three days didn't last long.

As the virus crisis deepens the Lord Chief Justice has decided to pause trials until social distancing in accordance with guidelines is in place in court buildings.

He says considerable imagination and flexibility may be needed and is already happening in some Crown Courts. Only then will jurors be required to attend.

Efforts to conclude existing trials are to continue but they will be adjourned where it's necessary to put safety measures in place. The same rules will apply to Magistrates Courts.

On the subject of current jury trials, the Lord Chief Justice said: "Social distancing in accordance with PHE guidelines must be in place at all times and at all places within the court building."

He added: "If it is necessary to adjourn trials already under way for a short period to put those safety measures in place, this must be done."