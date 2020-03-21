UK

Coronavirus: First day of UK cafe and pub coronavirus shutdown

  • 21 March 2020
Related Topics

Britons are spending their weekends away from many public spaces, after the PM ordered cafes, pubs and restaurants to close and urged people to avoid socialising. Here's what it looked like.

Two friends enjoy their lunch together at a safe distance in central Leeds on March 21, 2020, a day after the British government said it would help cover the wages of people hit by the coronavirus outbreak as it tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In central Leeds, two friends enjoyed a fast food lunch together at a safe distance, as takeaways are still allowed to open
Erin Gatling (C) blows out the candles on her 7th birthday cake as she has an impromptu party in her local park after her original party venue was closed amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manchester Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Among those whose plans have been disrupted is Erin, 7, who had an impromptu party in her local park in Manchester after her original party venue was closed
Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre is usually heaving on a Saturday but was virtually empty
Piccadilly Circus in central London is seen at lunch time on March 21, 2020, a day after the British government said it would help cover the wages of people hit by the coronavirus outbreak as it tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Similarly, Piccadilly Circus in central London - usually heaving with tourists and theatre-goers - is quiet
A sign saying "Take Away Only" is attached to the window of a cafe in Leeds, northern England on March 21, 2020, a day after the British government said it would help cover the wages of people hit by the coronavirus outbreak as it tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Cafes - including this one in Leeds - adapt to the takeaway only rule
Workers put up beer menus at the Beartown Brewery drive thru in Congleton as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Congleton Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And workers at a brewery in Congleton create a drive-thru menu to practise social distancing
Taped-off areas for customers distance themselves from each other are seen at the checkout till area of a local Tesco store as the number of coronavirus disease cases (COVID-19) grow around the world, in London, Britain, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Tape is put on the floor at a small Tesco store to mark how far customers should stand apart
People are seen relaxing along the waterfront beside the River Thames, as the number of coronavirus disease cases (COVID-19) grow around the world, Richmond, south west London Image copyright Reuters
Image caption But some outdoor public spaces remain busy, with people relaxing along the River Thames in south-west London
Members of the public queue to get into the Costco store in Glasgow, Scotland before opening on the morning of March 21, 2020, a day after the British government said it would help cover the wages of people hit by the coronavirus outbreak as it tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also busy was Costco in Glasgow, where members of the public queued to get in before it opened
Graffiti on Brighton beach urging people to stop panic buying Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Meanwhile, graffiti on Brighton beach urged people to stop panic buying. "We're hungry," it read
In-demand items, including face masks, latex gloves, hand sanitizers, soap and toilet roll are seen on display in a shop window in Brighton, southern England on March 21, 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also in Brighton, in-demand items including hand sanitiser and toilet roll are on display
A sign is seen down a London street regarding self isolation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. London, Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A sign pictured on a street in London offers support to people who are in self-isolation
A man in a 17th Century plague doctor"s costume carries a sign in central Leeds on March 21, 2020, a day after the British government said it would help cover the wages of people hit by the coronavirus outbreak as it tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Leeds, a man in a 17th Century plague doctor costume carries a sign with a warning
Horses from Christian Williams" stables in the river next to Ogmore Castle at his yard in Glamorgan. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 21, 2020. All horse racing fixtures in Great Britain have been suspended until the end of April because of the coronavirus outbreak. Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Horses from a racing stables are taken for a ride next to Ogmore Castle in Glamorgan, as all horse racing fixtures are suspended until the end of April

All photographs subject to copyright.

Related Topics