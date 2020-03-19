Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen is currently at Windsor Castle

The Queen has issued a message to the UK people on the coronavirus outbreak, saying the nation is “entering a period of great concern and uncertainty”.

The 93-year-old praised the work of scientists, medics and emergency staff, but added that everyone has a "vitally important part to play".

She said "Our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one".

The monarch is currently at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh.

She had already cut short her official duties because of the crisis.

Her message was issued by Buckingham Palace after NHS officials announced that the UK death toll had climbed to 137.

The Queen said: “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.

"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal."

She added: “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge.

"You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”