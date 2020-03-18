Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prime Minister's Questions took place in a half-empty House of Commons

Schools in Scotland and Wales are to close from Friday in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

It is expected the UK government will announce shortly that schools in England will follow suit.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says schools have now lost too many staff to continue as normal.

Meanwhile, the government is bringing forward emergency legislation to protect private renters from eviction after being urged to do more for them.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced £350bn of help for companies and mortgage "holidays" for home owners.

Confirmed coronavirus cases rose in the UK to 2,626 on Wednesday, from 1,950 on Tuesday. A total of 71 people have died.

In other developments:

The move on schools in Scotland and Wales will be welcomed by headteachers who have been struggling to keep their doors open, with growing numbers of staff and pupils off school.

But there are concerns over how closures will impact pupils from poorer homes.

Prime Minister's Questions took place in a half-empty House of Commons, after Labour and the Conservatives told MPs not scheduled to raise a query to stay away.

Paying tribute to teachers' efforts, Mr Johnson told MPs he wanted to do more to "remove burdens on schools" and said further decisions would be taken imminently on schools and how to "square the circle - making sure we stop spread of the disease but relieve pressure on the NHS".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson confirms the government will bring forward legislation “to protect private renters from eviction”.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to make a statement on the situation in England at 17:00 GMT.

Wales education minister Kirsty Williams said she was bringing forward the Easter break and all schools would close by Friday at the latest.

Childcare centres are expected to remain open until further advice is given, Ms Williams added.

Ms Sturgeon said schools and nurseries across Scotland would close from the end of this week and may not reopen before the summer.

Northern Ireland's education minister Peter Weir said he could not give a date for school closures but any shutdown could potentially last until the start of the autumn term.

In other UK developments: