Image copyright Getty Images

British nationals should avoid all non-essential foreign travel to tackle the spread of coronavirus, the Foreign Office has advised.

The travel restrictions will be in place for 30 days initially but could be extended, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the House of Commons.

The advice reflects the pace at which other countries are bringing in border controls in response to the pandemic.

Meanwhile the Euro 2020 football tournament has been postponed.

"UK travellers abroad now face widespread international border restrictions and lock-downs in various countries. The speed and range of those measures across other countries is unprecedented," Mr Raab said in a statement.

British people currently abroad do not have to immediately return to the UK - except for those in a few countries detailed in the Foreign Office's travel advice.

Mr Raab said anyone who is still considering foreign travel should be "realistic about the level of disruption they are willing and able to endure".

The number of people who have died with the virus in the UK has reached 55.

More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK - but the actual number of cases is estimated to be between 35,000 and 50,000.