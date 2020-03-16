Image caption The prime minister hosted Monday's press conference with UK chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK's chief scientific adviser

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said everyone in the UK should now avoid "non-essential" travel and contact with others and to fight coronavirus.

He said people should work from home and avoid pubs, club, theatres where possible, as part of a range of stringent new measures.

Anyone in the same house as someone who has a cough or fever will also have to isolate for 14 days, he said.

All elderly and vulnerable people must also begin self-isolating within days.

The first person in Wales to die with Covid-19 brings the UK total to 36.

In the first of a series of daily briefings on the virus, which causes the Covid-19 disease, Mr Johnson said "drastic action" was needed as the UK approaches "the fast growth part of the upward curve" in the number of cases.