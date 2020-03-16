Coronavirus: PM says everyone should avoid non-essential travel
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said everyone in the UK should now avoid "non-essential" travel and contact with others and to fight coronavirus.
He said people should work from home and avoid pubs, club, theatres where possible, as part of a range of stringent new measures.
Anyone in the same house as someone who has a cough or fever will also have to isolate for 14 days, he said.
All elderly and vulnerable people must also begin self-isolating within days.
The first person in Wales to die with Covid-19 brings the UK total to 36.
In the first of a series of daily briefings on the virus, which causes the Covid-19 disease, Mr Johnson said "drastic action" was needed as the UK approaches "the fast growth part of the upward curve" in the number of cases.