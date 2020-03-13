Image copyright Reuters

The Queen has postponed visits to Cheshire and Camden, north London, next week amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Buckingham Palace said changes were being made to the Queen's diary commitments "as a sensible precaution".

She was due to visit Crewe and Macclesfield in Cheshire on 19 March and Camden on 26 March.

It comes after the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall postponed their spring tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and Jordan due to the pandemic.

There have been 798 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the UK - as of Friday morning - and more than 125,000 globally. In total, 10 people have now died in the UK as a result of the virus.

A spokesman for the Queen said her diary would be adjusted in the coming weeks "for practical reasons in the current circumstances".

"Audiences will continue as usual," a statement added. "Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice."

Next Thursday's day of engagements would have seen the monarch, 93, travel to Cheshire to meet staff and apprentices at the Bentley car factory, operate the Lovell Telescope at the Jodrell Bank observatory and meet local school children engaging in hands-on science activities.