Coronavirus: Stormont minsters and emergency services meet
- 12 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Stormont's political leaders are meeting with top civil servants and the emergency services to discuss the response to the coronavirus outbreak.
First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill are among those at the meeting.
It comes in the wake of the Republic of Ireland's decision to close schools, colleges and other public facilities.
Meanwhile the prime minister has said new measures would be coming into effect in the UK.
More to follow.