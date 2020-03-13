If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Coronavirus approach 'concerning'

To ban, or not to ban? While minsters say they must not move too early to prohibit large gatherings in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt says the decision to hold back is "surprising and concerning". Measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson included advising anyone with a "new, continuous" cough or high temperature to self-isolate for seven days. Testing will now only focus on identifying people with the virus in hospital. He says closing schools or cancelling sporting events at this point could do more harm than good, should people tire of the restrictions.

But the Scottish government has advised the cancellation of gatherings of more than 500 people, while Ireland has shut schools. And Mr Hunt says the UK is in a "national emergency", with just four weeks until it reaches the stage that Italy is currently at. "You would have thought that every single thing we do in that four weeks would be designed to slow the spread of people catching the virus," he argues. Susan Michie, professor of health psychology at University College London, suggests "nobody has the right answer".

The effects of the virus continue to be felt around the globe. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in 14-day isolation after she tested positive. Australia is stopping gatherings of 500 or more people, not including transport or schools. Ghana and Gabon are reporting their first cases, while India has recorded its first death. Sport is increasingly affected. However, just eight new cases are reported in China. In football, Arsenal's visit to Brighton has been cancelled after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive. Follow all the developments via our live page.

Stock market rout

While global governments announce emergency packages to help economies cope with the coronavirus pandemic, plunging stock markets reflect investors' concerns it won't be enough to avoid recession. After the US indices - the Dow and S&P 500 - suffered their biggest single-day declines since 1987, shares across Asia plunged on Friday morning. As one Sydney-based analyst puts it: "There is a sense of fear and panic." Wondering why you should care? Personal finance reporter Kevin Peachey explains the potential repercussions for your pension, savings, business or job.

Increase in drug-taking

Consumption of illegal drugs across Europe is growing, according to analysis of sewage samples from 68 cities in 23 countries. Testing in March 2019 showed an overall increase in amphetamine, cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and methamphetamine traces, the EU's drug monitoring body says. Its report says the results indicate ecstasy is no longer "a niche or sub-cultural drug limited to dance clubs and parties". The report adds that "cocaine use remains highest in western and southern European cities", particularly in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and the UK.

'I quit college to care for my alcoholic mum'

By Niamh, 18, BBC Young Reporter winner

It was always a relief to find mum still alive when I got home from school. She'd be sitting on the sofa in the corner of the living room, exactly where I'd left her that morning. I knew she'd been drinking all day.

Together with my sister and younger brother, I would wash her, change her into her pyjamas and brush her teeth. Or if she was too out of it, we'd just tuck her in and make sure she was in the right position so she wouldn't choke if she was sick.

What the papers say

A grim-faced Boris Johnson stares out from many front pages, accompanied by variations on his warning that "many more families are going to lose loved ones" to coronavirus in the UK. The Daily Express describes the prime minister's statement on Thursday as a "bleak but frank assessment of the emergency". Weighing up the measures announced, the Daily Mirror asks: "Is it enough?". Medical, scientific and public health professionals have criticised the UK's approach, says the Guardian, in the light of bans on large gatherings and school closures elsewhere. However, the Daily Telegraph calls it a "nuanced response". Meanwhile, the economic implications make the front page of the Times, which quotes analysts warning the virus could tip the global economy into recession.

