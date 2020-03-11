Image copyright Reuters

A cabinet minister is self-isolating while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.

The minister, who the BBC is not naming, was tested for the virus after coming into contact with health minister Nadine Dorries at a recent Downing Street reception.

Ms Dorries has tested positive for the virus and is self-isolating at home.

Health minister Edward Argar, a colleague of Ms Dorries, has also self-isolated on the advice of officials.

It comes after the UK saw its biggest daily rise yet on Wednesday - up to 460 cases with eight deaths.

Self-isolating is the advice currently being given to people who have recently returned from affected countries or have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.

It means staying at home, not going to work, school or other public places, and avoiding public transport or taxis, in an attempt to avoid spreading the virus.

Earlier, the UK saw its biggest daily increase in cases - a rise of 83 cases since Tuesday, with 27,476 people being been tested so far.

Two more people were also confirmed as having died.

One, in Dudley, was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions. The other, in Nuneaton, was said to be "elderly" and had a number of serious health conditions.

As the World Health Organization upgraded the status of the outbreak to a pandemic, Chancellor Rishi delivered his first Budget, pledging billions of pounds of investment to get the country through the coronavirus outbreak.

He also said the NHS would get "whatever resources it needs".