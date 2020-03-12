If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

US restricts entry from Europe

Travel between 26 European countries and the US is being suspended for 30 days in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus. The UK is not included in the ban, although anyone who has been in the EU's Schengen border-free area within 14 days of their arrival in the US will be denied entry. Restrictions won't apply to US citizens. Describing the measures as "strong but necessary", US President Donald Trump says the EU has "failed to take the same precautions" as the US in fighting the virus. His announcement came hours after Italy, Europe's worst-affected country, said it would close all shops except food stores and pharmacies.

With 460 cases confirmed in the UK, ministers are expected to switch to tactics aimed at delaying the spread of the virus, rather than containing it. This involves the consideration of restrictions on public gatherings above a certain number of people, although that is thought unlikely at this stage. It could also result in people who show even minor signs of respiratory tract infections or fever being told to self-isolate soon. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to sign off the move later. Meanwhile, one of his cabinet ministers is in self-isolation awaiting the results of a test, having been in contact with Health Minister Nadine Dorries, who has been diagnosed with the virus.

In related news:

British soldier among three dead

A member of the Royal Army Medical Corps has been killed in a rocket attack on a base in Iraq. An American soldier and contractor also died in the attack on the Taji military camp, north of Baghdad, according to US military sources. At least 12 people were injured. The victims' names have yet to be released, although the Ministry of Defence says the British soldier's family has been informed. No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack. "We will continue to liaise with our international partners to fully understand the details of this abhorrent attack," says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Detectorist's 'priceless' find

When a metal detectorist uncovered a lump caked in mud, just four inches (10cm) under the surface of Northamptonshire farmland, he assumed it would be "an old bottle top". It turned out to be a 600-year-old flower-shaped diamond and gold brooch - one of just seven known to exist worldwide. Declared "priceless", it has now been snapped up by London's Victoria and Albert Museum and will sit in its jewellery gallery with Queen Victoria's coronet and singer Beyonce's Papillon ring. Read the full story.

'Antidepressant withdrawal was worse than depression'

By Alex Gatenby, Victoria Derbyshire programme

The mental health charity Mind says it is signposting people to street drug charities to help them withdraw from antidepressants because of the lack of alternatives available. Those affected can experience debilitating symptoms.

"Within a couple of days of coming off, it was overwhelming - agitation, anxiety, akathisia [restlessness], just restlessness, can't sleep, suicidal ideations, all that stuff going on very quickly," Stuart Bryan says. The 48-year-old has been taking anti-depressants on and off for more than two decades. "The withdrawals are far worse than the original depression, for me and so many other people."

Read the full article.

What the papers say

There are some inventive nicknames for Chancellor Rishi Sunak on front pages, after his Budget unveiling £30bn in extra public spending. The Daily Mail christens him "Dr Feelgood", in light of his announcements aimed at helping the economy recover from the expected impact of coronavirus. The Metro labels him "Rishi Rich". The chancellor's announcements constituted the "biggest Budget giveaway since 1992", according to the Times. It says the government will borrow an estimated total of £300bn before 2025."Will it hit the right targets?" wonders the Guardian. Read the full review.

Lookahead

12:00 The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse publishes its report into the internet and child abuse.

12:00 Economic think tank, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, presents its analysis of the Budget.

On this day

1994 The Church of England ordains its first women priests. See how people reacted.

