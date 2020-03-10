Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries says she has tested positive for coronavirus.

She said in a statement that as soon as she was informed she took all the advised precautions and had been self-isolating at home.

It comes as a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases.

The latest person to die was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions.

GPs are warning that routine appointments at surgeries may have to stop as the number of coronavirus cases rises.

The British Medical Association said routine monitoring of long-term health conditions might have to stop to enable GPs to "focus on the sickest patients".

Ms Dorries said in a statement she took "all the advised precautions" as soon as she was informed of her diagnosis.

She added: "Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted that she had "done the right thing" by self-isolating at home and wished "her well as she recovers".

He added: "I understand why people are worried about this disease. We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science."

Earlier, England's deputy chief medical officer defended the decision to delay closing schools and introducing other stringent measures, saying experts were assessing new cases on an hourly basis to achieve a "balanced response".

Dr Jenny Harries said she expected significant increases in the number of cases in the UK beginning in about 10 to 14 days time, at which point people with flu-like symptoms would be advised to self-isolate.

The vast majority of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Britain were "pretty well" but might "feel a bit rough for a few days", she added.

Mr Hancock said that "wherever clinically and practically possible" people should access GP appointments "through phones and digital means", rather than going to surgeries in person.

Image copyright AFP

The number of total cases for the UK include 324 cases in England, 27 in Scotland, 16 in Northern Ireland and 15 in Wales.

There are 91 in London, with the next highest infected area being south-east, with 51 cases. Cases by local council area in England can be viewed here.

The latest person to die, on Monday evening, was a man with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Watford General Hospital.

He caught the virus in the UK and officials are trying to trace who he had been in contact with.