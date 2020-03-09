Coronavirus: UK prepares to ask even mildly sick to stay home
- 9 March 2020
People who show "even minor" signs of respiratory tract infections or a fever will soon be told to self-isolate in an effort to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
The UK government's chief medical adviser said the change in advice could happen within the next 10 to 14 days.
Four people have now died from coronavirus in the UK.
There were 319 confirmed cases as of 09:00 GMT on Monday, a rise of 46 since the same time on Sunday.