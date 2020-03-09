Image copyright UK POOL Image caption The prime minister held a press conference in Downing Street alongside the UK government's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, and the chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance

People who show "even minor" signs of respiratory tract infections or a fever will soon be told to self-isolate in an effort to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK government's chief medical adviser said the change in advice could happen within the next 10 to 14 days.

Four people have now died from coronavirus in the UK.

There were 319 confirmed cases as of 09:00 GMT on Monday, a rise of 46 since the same time on Sunday.