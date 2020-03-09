Wales

Coronavirus: Two more cases in Wales bring total to six

  • 9 March 2020
Health officials have confirmed a further two cases of coronavirus in Wales.

It takes the number of cases in Wales to six.

Public Health Wales said the latest cases are not linked, and the individuals had travelled from different parts of Italy back to Wales.

"The process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the two new cases is under way," said Dr Giri Shankar.

"We are taking all appropriate actions to protect the public's health."

