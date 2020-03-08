Image copyright Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

A man in his 60s has become the third person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

The man, who had "significant" underlying health problems, died at North Manchester General Hospital, NHS England said.

He had recently returned from Italy and was being treated at the hospital's specialist infectious diseases unit.

It comes after UK cases rose to 273 on Sunday, up from 209 on Saturday - the biggest rise yet.

Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: "I am very sorry to report that a third patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died.

"I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

"The patient, who was being treated at the North Manchester General Hospital, was over 60 years old and had significant underlying health conditions.

"They had recently travelled from an affected area. Contact tracing is already underway."

A spokesman for North Manchester General Hospital said the man had "a number of underlying health problems".

"Our thoughts are with the patient's family who are being supported by our specialist bereavement staff," he added.

The announcement of the death follows confirmation on Friday that an 83-year-old great-grandfather had become the second person to die in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The man, who also had underlying health conditions, died on Thursday while being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

His family paid tribute to him as a "truly loving and wonderful person".

On Thursday evening, another patient, a woman understood to be in her 70s, became the first person in the UK to die after being diagnosed with Covid-19, while at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Have you or anyone else you know been affected by the coronavirus? You can tell us your story by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: