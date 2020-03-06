Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson visited the lab where scientists are developing a new test

The UK government has promised £46m to fund urgent work to find a coronavirus vaccine and develop a rapid test for the disease.

This will include work on eight possible vaccines which are already in development as well as further research, the government said.

The funding will also support a lab in Bedford to develop a test that could provide results within 20 minutes.

But the test could still be six months away.

Similar to a pregnancy test, it would use a swab of saliva or a pinprick of blood. The lab already has experience of creating similar tests for Ebola, yellow fever and measles.

Existing tests can take a couple of days to provide results.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

Government scientific advisers have already warned a working vaccine is unlikely to be ready in time for this current outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the laboratory in Bedfordshire earlier.

In a statement, the PM said: "Keeping the British people safe is my number one priority, and that's why I've set out our four-part plan to contain, delay, mitigate and research coronavirus.

"We are ensuring the country is prepared for the current outbreak, guided by the science at every stage. But we also need to invest now in researching the vaccines that could help prevent future outbreaks.

"I'm very proud that UK experts - backed by government funding - are on the front line of global efforts to do just that."

The announcement takes the total amount of money committed by the government to spending on coronavirus to £91m.

It comes as the government is under pressure to explain its plans for ensuring food supplies, as supermarkets report sales of basics going "through the roof".