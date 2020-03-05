A patient with underlying health conditions has become the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said they were an "older patient" who had been "in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons".

The patient "was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus".

It comes as the number of UK people diagnosed with the virus reached 115, a rise of 30 since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the prime minister's official spokesman said it was "highly likely the virus is going to spread in a significant way".

The patient is believed to have caught the virus in the UK, said the country's chief medical adviser Professor Chris Whitty.

Officials are now trying to trace the people they were in contact with.

"I am very sorry to report a patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died," said Prof Whitty.

"I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected."

