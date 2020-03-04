Workers will get statutory sick pay from the first day off work, not the fourth, to help contain coronavirus, the prime minister has said.

Boris Johnson said people who self-isolate are helping to protect others from the virus and should not be "penalised for doing the right thing".

He said the move was part of the government's emergency legislation.

It comes as health bosses said it was "likely" but not definite the virus will become an epidemic in the UK.

Officials believe up to a fifth of the workforce may be off sick during the peak of an epidemic in the UK.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked Mr Johnson if the sick pay announcement would help those currently not eligible for statutory sick pay - such as those on zero hours contracts, or self-employed people.

The prime minister said "a great many" people would be entitled to statutory sick pay, adding: "Others will be entitled to help through existing systems such as universal credit."

