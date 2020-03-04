Image copyright PA Wire

Hospitals are being asked to carry out more video-based consultations of patients to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

NHS England hopes the move will reduce the number of people in hospitals and lower the potential for transmission.

It comes as the government launched a major public health campaign focused on vigorous hand-washing.

Officials believe up to a fifth of the workforce may be off sick during the peak of an epidemic in the UK.

Twelve new cases of coronavirus were announced in England on Tuesday, bringing the total number of UK cases to 51.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

Hospital trusts and other health organisations were sent a letter from NHS England outlining steps they should take to prepare for a possible surge in the number of patients.

They have been asked to carry out more video consultations from home and to consider ways to increase the availability of hospital beds and resources.

The government's "action plan", announced on Tuesday, already set out proposals to bring back retired doctors and nurses and to free up beds by cancelling non-urgent operations.

The new advice for hospitals coincides with the launch of an expanded information campaign promoting frequent hand-washing, for at least 20 seconds each time.

Government adverts across print, radio, online and billboards will urge people to wash their hands when they arrive at home or work, after they blow their nose, cough or sneeze, and before eating or handling food.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson: "Keeping the country safe is the government's overriding priority"

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said washing hands regularly is the "single most important thing that an individual can do".

About 90,000 people have been infected globally since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Hubei province, China, in December, with cases in more than 50 countries and more than 3,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the government is also set to formally declare coronavirus a "notifiable disease" in England.

The Department for Health and Social Care told the BBC that the move would mitigate the impact on business by helping companies seek compensation through insurance policies - some of which require such a declaration.

The Scottish government declared it "notifiable" last month.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Queen wore gloves as she awarded the CBE to actress Wendy Craig, but Buckingham Palace would not confirm whether the decision was linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, a British man who was infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan became the first UK citizen to die from the virus.

There are four stages to the government's response: containing the virus' spread, delaying it, mitigating its impact once it becomes established, and a research programme to improve diagnostics and treatment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stressed that "we should be going about our business as usual."

He said schools should stay open "if possible" and follow advice from Public Health England.

The government's plans warn that while the vast majority of patients in the UK will have a mild to moderate illness, similar to seasonal flu, a minority will require hospital care and a small proportion could die.

There are no estimates given in the plans but they do warn of an increase in deaths, particularly among the elderly and those with existing health conditions.

Young children can become infected and "suffer severe illness", but overall the illness is less common in the under-20s.

It is possible an outbreak could come in multiple waves, the government said.

In other developments:

The World Bank has committed $12bn (£9.4bn) in aid for developing countries grappling with the spread of the coronavirus

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged the government to provide support for workers who do not qualify for statutory sick pay in the wake of the coronavirus. People on low incomes, zero-hours contracts and the self-employed might be tempted to attend work if no benefits were offered, it said

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called for the government to provide emergency funding to support the NHS through the outbreak, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned the NHS was already at 94% bed occupancy before coronavirus hit

What questions do you have about the UK's preparations?

In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: