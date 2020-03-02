Image caption Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick adjourned the hearing after protesters began shouting

Protesters calling for the Grenfell Tower Inquiry to be abandoned brought hearings to a halt on Monday morning.

They were angry at the government's decision to guarantee some witnesses would not be prosecuted on the basis of what they say at the inquiry.

Shouts were heard of "it's a disgrace" and one protester asked inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick: "Have you sold your soul yet, Sir Martin?"

The hearing continued after they were removed by security staff.

The second stage of the ongoing inquiry is looking into how the 24-storey tower in west London came to be covered in flammable cladding during its refurbishment between 2012 and 2016.

The fire at Grenfell on 14 June 2017 spread quickly and killed 72 people.

But Monday's hearing was interrupted after the day's first witness, Andrzej Kuszell, director of Studio E architects, began to give evidence.

Security staff were called and a senior police officer who leads the Metropolitan Police investigation into the fire negotiated with three men who were shouting at the chairman.

When the hearing resumed 10 minutes later, one man in the room told Sir Martin: "These people are not bereaved and survivors."

One man, who was bereaved by the fire, argued with the protestors saying that he and other victims of the fire wanted to hear what witnesses had to say.

The protests follow last week's decision by Attorney General Suella Braverman to back a request from firms that refurbished the building that the evidence they give should not be used against them in criminal prosecutions.

The legal decision was taken to prevent witnesses exercising their right not to incriminate themselves by refusing to answer questions.

One of the protestors, Jonty Leff, told reporters that decision was "outrageous".

"This means they can't prosecute individuals. This is a whitewash," he said.

"It means the inquiry is defunct and the whole thing has to be shut down and they have to move straight to the prosecution."

Speaking after the protests, Sir Martin said he had been "very impressed" by the behaviour of those at the inquiry during the first stage, which looked at how the fire began and spread.

He added: "Obviously, you may hear things that you don't like to hear and people may feel strongly about some of the evidence, but it's very important... that the witnesses are allowed to give their evidence with dignity and respect from everyone."

Police are able to use evidence they gather separately, as well as documents produced at the inquiry, and the chairman has stressed the decision does not mean witnesses have automatic immunity from prosecution.