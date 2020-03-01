Image copyright PA Media Image caption Some people in the UK have begun wearing masks as the number of cases increases

Twelve more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of UK cases to 35.

Three patients were close contacts of a known case which was transmitted in the UK, chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said.

One person from Essex had "no relevant travel" and it was unclear how they had contracted the virus.

Out of the remaining eight cases, six had recently returned from Italy and two had been to Iran.

Prof Whitty said these patients were from London, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire.

Bury Council confirmed that the Greater Manchester case was one of its residents, who had become infected in Italy.

On Friday, a man from Surrey became the first person to be infected within the UK.

The patient, who is being treated at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in central London, had not been abroad recently - unlike the other cases in the UK.

The latest cases come after three more positive tests were confirmed in England on Saturday.

The government has said no tactics will be "off the table" as part of its plan to contain the virus in the UK.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show an emergency "battle plan", drawn up if the virus spreads further, includes banning big events, closing schools and dissuading people from using public transport.

Mr Hancock said there were four phases to the plan:

Containment - caring for any infected people and identifying their close contacts

- caring for any infected people and identifying their close contacts Delay - deciding what actions to take to slow down the spread

- deciding what actions to take to slow down the spread Mitigation - damage limitation if the virus spreads widely

- damage limitation if the virus spreads widely Research - constant and ongoing work to inform the three other phases

Currently, the UK is in the "containment" phase - which health leaders say may still be sufficient.

But the next phase could see broader "social distancing" measures.

Mr Hancock did not rule out following China's lead in shutting down cities if the outbreak escalates, but said there was "clearly a huge economic and social downside to that".

Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said Mr Hancock must give more detail of any emergency powers he wants to bring in so that MPs "can properly scrutinise" the plans.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tourists at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel have been quarantined and tested for the virus

More than 200 British holidaymakers locked down at a quarantined hotel in Tenerife have been told they will be allowed to fly home, if they test negative for the virus.

The travellers have been quarantined at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel since Tuesday after four Italians contracted the virus. Some have already been allowed to leave but others are awaiting test results.

The Foreign Office is in contact with operators and travel agents about their plans to return Britons to the UK.

Meanwhile, Willow Bank Infant School in Woodley, Berkshire, issued a statement on Saturday evening saying one of its members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus - and it would be closing for a deep clean.

