Image copyright PA Media Image caption Engineers have been working to repair flood barriers in Ironbridge, which has been hit by heavy rain this month

Flood-hit towns are preparing for more severe weather as Storm Jorge brings heavy rain and strong winds to the UK.

Police have declared a "critical incident" in south Wales, including Pontypridd and the Ely area of Cardiff, amid the latest storm there.

Meanwhile, engineers have repaired defences in Ironbridge, Shropshire, where 60mph gusts are forecast later.

There are 88 flood warnings in place in England and Wales, and six yellow weather warnings across the UK.

Most of the flood warnings are in South West England, along the English-Welsh border, and in Yorkshire.

The Met Office's weather warning for wind covers much of the UK, while others for rain, wind, snow and ice are in place for northern regions. There are further warnings in place for snow and wind for Sunday.

Image copyright Met Office

The "critical incident" was declared in south Wales as emergency services work to coordinate their response to the weather.

Officers say badly-hit areas include Pontypridd and the Ely area of Cardiff, where residents are being advised to travel only if absolutely necessary

South Wales Police superintendent Andy Kingdom said water levels are expected to fall during Saturday.

"Indications are that the rain is set to stop and river levels will soon receded," he said.

"There is still significant surface water and debris on the roads throughout the force area so we would advise people only to travel if absolutely necessary."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why has the latest UK storm been named "Jorge"?

It comes after the region experienced more severe weather overnight on Friday.

Fire and rescue teams took 72 calls, with flood water pumped out of several basements and some motorists being rescued after driving into floodwater.

In Shropshire, Environment Agency engineers have worked to repair temporary flood barriers.

A severe flood warning - meaning a danger to life - for the River Severn at Ironbridge was downgraded on Friday.

The latest storm comes after flooding caused by storms Ciara and Dennis earlier this month.