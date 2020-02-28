British man dies from coronavirus in Japan

Image copyright Reuters Image caption At least 621 people were infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship

A British man who had been on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from coronavirus, Japan's Health Ministry says.

He is the first British person to die from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Foreign Office said it is investigating the reports.

It comes as three more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the UK, including the first one in Wales.

Two new patients in England contracted the virus while in Iran, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Friday.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

