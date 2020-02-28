Image copyright European Photopress Agency

Three more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, including the first one in Wales.

This brings the total number of cases in the UK to 19 - following the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Two new patients in England contracted the virus while in Iran, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

The Welsh patient, from the Swansea area, contracted the virus in northern Italy before travelling to the UK.

Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said "all appropriate measures" were being taken to care for the patient and reduce the risk of transmission.

Public Health Wales said it was working hard to identify the patient's close contacts.

The patients in England are being treated at a specialist centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.