The leader of far-right group Britain First has denied a terror offence after refusing to give police access to his electronic devices.

Paul Golding, 38, was charged after he failed to tell officers his passcodes in October last year.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, accompanied by 26 of his supporters.

He denied a charge of willingly refusing to comply with a duty under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act.

Schedule 7 allows police to interrogate, search and detain anyone for up to six hours at UK ports.

Mr Golding was stopped at Heathrow Terminal four on 23 October last year.

Mr Golding, of Hodder Bank, Stockport, was in the dock wearing a grey suit and red tie and waved as his supporters entered the public gallery.

As he entered his not guilty plea, he told the court: "I am a politician not a terrorist. I think this is a politically-motivated charge."

He will appear for trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 20 May.