Northern Ireland diagnoses first coronavirus case

Image copyright EPA

Northern Ireland has diagnosed its first case of coronavirus, bringing the UK's total to 16.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the patient had come from northern Italy via Dublin.

Dr McBride said the case had showed a presumptive positive result and it would be confirmed by a lab in England.

It comes after health officials confirmed two new cases of the virus in England earlier on Thursday.

The new English cases contracted the virus while they were in Italy and Tenerife, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said.

The person who contracted the virus in Tenerife is from Derbyshire. A school in the county has closed because of the case.

A medical centre less than a mile from the school has also closed due to a "confirmed case" of the virus.

It is not clear which part of the UK the other person is from. They contracted the virus in northern Italy.