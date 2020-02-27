Lyra McKee murder: Paul McIntyre granted bail
- 27 February 2020
A man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee has been granted bail at Londonderry Magistrates' Court.
Paul McIntyre, 52, from Derry, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison.
Mr McIntyre has been charged with the murder of Ms McKee, possession of a firearm and membership of a proscribed organisation, the IRA.
Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019.
Mr McIntyre denies all charges.