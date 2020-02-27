UK

Lyra McKee murder: Paul McIntyre granted bail

  • 27 February 2020
Paul McIntyre, the man charged with the murder of Lyra McKee, raises his arms as he arrives at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on 13 February 2020 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland Image copyright Getty Images

A man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee has been granted bail at Londonderry Magistrates' Court.

Paul McIntyre, 52, from Derry, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Mr McIntyre has been charged with the murder of Ms McKee, possession of a firearm and membership of a proscribed organisation, the IRA.

Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019.

Mr McIntyre denies all charges.