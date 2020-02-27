Image copyright Getty Images

Britons are missing out on daily doses of nature, the National Trust has warned - as it called for people to "actively experience" the outdoors.

More than 70% of children say they rarely or never watch clouds, butterflies and bees, a survey said.

It also found that most adults had rarely or never listened to birdsong or smelled wild flowers in the past year.

A study found people who regularly connect with nature were more likely to help tackle the crisis facing wildlife.

Published by the National Trust with the University of Derby, the study also suggested that being connected with nature - noticing natural phenomenon every day - is linked to higher well being.

It comes as the trust has launched a new campaign to boost people's connection with nature, which includes a new week-by-week guide to help people improve their relationship with the natural world and take action to help halt wildlife declines.

It will feature tips to connect better with nature, including watching the sunrise, listening to birdsong and watching butterflies and bees, the trust said.

There will also be recommended activities in the guide, such as planting something to grow in the garden, sketching a flower or animal or building a hedgehog home.

The campaign will also include billboards advertising the first day of spring, events celebrating the dawn, and a "blossom watch" scheme.

The research found widespread concern for declines in nature among both adults and children, aged between eight and 15, who were surveyed by YouGov as part of the study.

More than half of adults (52%) said they had witnessed decline in the natural world in their lifetime.

Professor Miles Richardson, from the University of Derby, said: "In our analysis, we discovered that the kind of connection that makes the difference involves more than simply spending time outdoors - instead it's about actively tuning in to nature, regularly spending simple, bite-size moments relating to nature around you."

Andy Beer, from the National Trust, said: "With the current nature crisis, people may feel powerless in the face of the daunting task of helping halt its decline.

"But evidence shows that small, everyday interventions in people's lives can lead to real meaningful change that could add up to make a huge difference.

"Daily doses of nature are vital to making this connection. The fantastic thing about it is that it's not hard for people to do.

"Whether it's on the way to school or work, on a day out with family or friends or simply spending time at home - there are many ways we can all take time to actively experience nature."