If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Image copyright EPA

Coronavirus latest

Additional measures are being taken around the globe to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. Saudi Arabia is stopping pilgrims entering the country to visit the Muslim holy cities of Medina and Mecca. Italy has seen a 25% surge in a day, with 400 cases now recorded, and several European countries have announced new cases traced to the Italian outbreak. It brings the total number of people infected worldwide to more than 80,000 people in about 40 countries. You can follow all the global developments via our live page, and get a sense of the extent of the problem thanks to our visual guide.

In the UK, where 13 cases have been confirmed, tests are being increased to include people displaying flu-like symptoms at 100 GP surgeries and eight hospitals. You can find out all about the government measures via our explainer. Meanwhile, a British guest at the Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine says she is "horrified" by conditions and that fellow guests are not following hygiene rules.

Scant respite from flooding

Flood-hit communities along the River Severn have been warned to expect further disruption, with emergency services expected to be deployed for at least another 10 days. "Flood waters are set to recede quite slowly and are likely to be topped up again, with additional rain over the weekend and at the end of next week," says West Mercia Police Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss. Swathes of Worcestershire flooded last week in the wake of Storm Dennis, while parts of Shrewsbury have also been under water for days. In Ironbridge, Shropshire, 35 homes were evacuated on Wednesday when a flood barrier buckled. This comes after properties were flooded by water coming over the defences at Bewdley, Worcestershire.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Concern for children's homes

There are fears the care of vulnerable children in England could be put at risk, with six out of the 10 largest providers of children's homes and foster care running huge debts. The Local Government Association says many councils already struggle to find care places near children's families. One girl tells the BBC she was 12 when she was placed in a home two hours' drive away from her family. "I didn't even know what the town was called, " she says. "I felt really isolated." Some councils are bucking the trend for using private providers by reopening their own homes, saying costs have been rising because of the way care companies are financed. But the Independent Children's Homes Association argues the report does not look into quality of care or value for money. Its chief executive says many smaller providers struggle on the fees paid by local authorities and suggests the likelihood of a company failing is "not very high".

'I was sterilised and had no idea'

By Bongekile Msibi

I left hospital five days after giving birth, with a healthy baby daughter and a huge scar across my stomach. I did not find out what had really happened for another 11 years. Things unravelled when I was trying to conceive again.

I had been taking the contraceptive pill for that whole time since I had given birth and so it was not strange that I had not had my period. But I got engaged and wanted to have another baby so went to the doctor. He examined me, sat me down, gave me a glass of water and told me I had no uterus.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The spread of the coronavirus leads most papers, with the Guardian reporting the health secretary's warning against "mass panic". The Daily Telegraph leads on government guidance to schools and businesses not to shut. According to the Metro and Daily Express, Prince George and Prince Charlotte's school in west London is among those to have sent children home after schoolmates of the young royals developed symptoms. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says the NHS is to test patients in their own homes in a bid to contain the outbreak.

Daily digest

Nando's Firm "doesn't always pay staff to clean the loos"

Brexit Government to unveil trade talks goals

Shooting Five dead at Milwaukee beer company

Universities Use of predicted grades could be scrapped

If you see one thing today

The perfume that's meant to smell of terror

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Why don't we care about facts?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright AFP/Getty images

The woman who negotiated with the Taliban

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:00 The UK's Eurovision 2020 artist and song are to be revealed on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2.

10:00 The Court of Appeal is expected to rule on the plan to build a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport.

On this day

2013 Pope Benedict XVI gives his final public address before stepping down. Watch how BBC News covered the event.

From elsewhere

It is far too easy for policymakers to blame flooding on climate change (Telegraph)

Duffy has made her peace. But social media won't let her (Guardian)

'We've had to cut back on the groceries': How rising childcare costs are impacting families (Independent)

Why you should feel hopeful about the high street (Big Issue)