'Blind eye' turned to Westminster abuse claims

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lord Steel (left) is one of those criticised in the report for failing to pass on allegations about ex-MP Cyril Smith

Political institutions failed to respond to historical claims of child sexual abuse but there was no evidence of an organised paedophile network at Westminster, an inquiry has found.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse says there had been a "significant problem" of deference towards people of public prominence.

A long-awaited report into allegations criticises political parties and police for not acting on information.

A "blind eye" was turned, it says.

The report found that institutions "regularly put their own reputations or political interests before child protection".

It cited as an example the former Liberal party leader, Lord Steel, who was criticised for not acting on information that the late MP Cyril Smith had abused children.

Lord Steel told the inquiry last year how in 1979 he failed to pass on allegations against the then MP for Rochdale even though he believed them to be true, because it was "past history". He subsequently recommended Smith for a knighthood.

'Playing down rumours'

Prof Alexis Jay, who chaired the inquiry, said: "It is clear to see that Westminster institutions have repeatedly failed to deal with allegations of child sexual abuse, from turning a blind eye to actively shielding abusers."

However, the report found no evidence of a coordinated "paedophile ring" in Westminster, following claims by fantasist Carl Beech, who was jailed last year for making false allegations.

It stated there was no proof such a network was covered up by security services or police.

The report also highlighted how former prime minister Margaret Thatcher and ex-Conservative party chairman Norman Tebbit were aware in the 1980s of rumours about MP Peter Morrison having "a penchant for small boys" but did nothing about it.

The allegations "should have rung alarm bells in government", it said.

It found there had been a "consistent culture for years" in the Tory whips' offices to "protect the image" of their party by "playing down rumours and protecting politicians from gossip or scandal at all costs".

After Lord Steel gave evidence to the inquiry, he was suspended by the Scottish Liberal Democrats. But the party later determined that there are "no grounds for action" against the politician, who is also a former MSP and Holyrood presiding officer.