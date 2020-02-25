Coronavirus: Britons returning from Italy told to self-isolate
Britons returning from northern Italy are being told to self-isolate in the UK if they show coronavirus symptoms.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people travelling from north of Pisa were being asked to stay at home for 14 days if they had flu-like symptoms.
The advice also applies to anyone who has recently returned from Italy's quarantined towns, he said.
Italy has put several parts of Lombardy and Veneto into lockdown, after the number of cases leapt to 229.