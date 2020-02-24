Image copyright Blue Tree Image caption Blue Tree water park said its "highly-trained lifeguards" tried to resuscitate the boy at the scene

A British boy has died after falling into a pool at a water park in Thailand, local police have confirmed.

Lifeguards tried to resuscitate the three year old after he stumbled into a waterslide landing area at the Blue Tree park in Phuket, the resort said.

In a statement, the park added that the boy's parents were "devastated" and park staff were "deeply upset".

The Foreign Office said consular officials were ready to provide support to UK citizens affected.

In a statement, the park said lifeguards gave the boy mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, before he was taken by ambulance, to Thalang hospital - about four miles away.

"Sadly, he could not be revived," the park said.

It added: "The landing pool area is strictly for those coming down the slides. There are highly-trained life guards positioned at the bottom of the slides to watch people coming down for the purpose of ensuring their safety.

"His parents are understandably devastated and we continue to offer our support in any way possible. We are all deeply upset by this extremely sad incident."

The Foreign Office said it does not comment on the deaths of Britons in other countries, but said consular staff were ready to provide support to any UK citizens who have been affected.

The death comes two months after a British man and his two children drowned in a resort swimming pool on the Costa del Sol in Spain.