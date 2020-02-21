Harry and Meghan to end use of 'SussexRoyal' brand

Image copyright Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to stop using their "SussexRoyal" brand from spring 2020.

A spokesperson for the couple said due to government rules around the use of the word "royal" it had been agreed not to name their non-profit organisation, the Sussex Royal Foundation.

An application to trademark the Sussex Royal brand has also been withdrawn.

It comes after it was announced this week the couple will formally step down as senior royals from 31 March.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said they were "focused" on plans to establish their new organisation in the spring but had reached their decision "given the specific UK government rules".

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020.

"Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for the Royal Foundation, have been removed."