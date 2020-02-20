If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Image copyright Reuters

Nine dead in Germany

Nine people are dead and several others injured after shootings at two shisha bars in Hanau, Germany. The first attack was at a bar in the city centre, while the second was in the western city's Kesselstadt neighbourhood. Police were initially unsure how many gunmen had fled the scenes. However, they say a suspect was found dead at his home - along with the body of a second person - and there appear to be no other perpetrators.

The motive is not yet clear. Can-Luca Frisenna, who works at a kiosk at the scene of one of the shootings, told Reuters: "It's like being in a film, it's like a bad joke... I can't grasp yet everything that has happened." This attack comes four days after one person died at a shooting near a Turkish comedy show venue, in Berlin.

'A month's rain' in a day

There seems to be no let-up for deluged communities in the wake of Storm Dennis, with more heavy rain expected. Within 24 hours, a month's rain is forecast to fall on already-saturated ground in north Wales and north-west England. Nearly 120 flood warnings remain in place, with the Environment Agency saying eight rivers have reached record levels in recent days. It says there is a "heightened flood risk" across the Midlands, with six severe warnings - meaning there is a danger to life - in place around the Rivers Lugg, Severn and Wye.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in the worst-affected areas, which include south Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire. Meanwhile, for those clearing up, public health specialists warn of the dangers in receding flood waters.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Killer's sentence brings 'no closure'

There will be no "closure" for the family of murdered backpacker Grace Millane when her killer is sentenced, a cousin tells the BBC. The man, 27, who strangled her after they met via a dating app will be sentenced in Auckland on Thursday evening, UK time. But Hannah O'Callaghan says: "The sentence will not change the fact that Grace is gone." However, she says a project set up by the family of Miss Millane, from Wickford in Essex, to collect handbags and toiletries for domestic abuse victims has proven "incredibly cathartic".

Cancer shock for Dame Julie

Dame Julie Walters has been treated for bowel cancer, the actress tells the BBC. She was on set filming The Secret Garden when she took a call asking her to come in for the results of a CT scan. But 18 months later, after both surgery and chemotherapy, she has been given the all-clear, she tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire. Describing her relief at getting off the "merry-go-round" of filming, she says she might have worked on her last film.

No-fault evictions: 'Our lives are falling apart'

By Lora Jones, Business reporter, BBC News

"It's a lovely place to live. We have so many friends on our road, but all of this is being wrenched away from us." Becky Palmer and her family have lived in a rental property in Weston-super-Mare for 12 years. But she recently received a section 21 notice in the post from her landlord.

Section 21 of the 1988 Housing Act allows landlords to evict tenants without a reason once their contract comes to an end, or give them notice of the "intention to evict" two months before it ends. They are often used by landlords who want to sell their properties. "To add insult to injury, I had to pay for and collect the piece of paper from the post office that was chucking me out," Becky says.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Criticism of the government's immigration policy leads some papers, with the i reporting a "backlash" from business groups fearing a shortage of workers in social care, agriculture and the restaurant industry. The Metro reports Home Secretary Priti Patel's critics saying many of the eight million UK residents she described as "economically inactive" were students, unpaid carers and the long-term sick. The Daily Mirror leads on flooding, comparing the "heroes" helping victims with the "zero" prime minister who has not visited the affected areas. Meanwhile, the Guardian says one in 10 homes built since 2013 is in an area at risk of flooding.

Daily digest

Banknotes New £20 featuring painter Turner enters circulation

Assange Ex-lawmaker denies offering pardon from Trump

Coronavirus Britons on cruise ship to be flown home

Jagermeister Logo does not offend religion, court rules

If you see one thing today

Is your pension contributing to climate change?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Why are people putting chemicals in our food?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Matt Hahn

How a stolen safe changed a burglar's life

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 Former Prime Minister Tony Blair gives a speech marking 120 years since the founding of the Labour Party.

10:30 The British Horseracing Authority's Horse Welfare Board publishes its five-year strategy for thoroughbreds.

On this day

1962 Astronaut John Glenn becomes the first American to orbit Earth. Watch footage from the time.

From elsewhere

The EU wants to set the rules for the world of technology (Economist)

The future of democracy: Politics without politicians (New Yorker)

Fighting fit at 50: how boxing helped me cope with divorce and bereavement (Telegraph)

The diehards of doom! Why Doctor Who is the show fans love to hate (Guardian)