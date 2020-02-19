Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Baroness Scotland runs the Commonwealth Secretariat - the body that manages the organisation

The secretary-general of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland, has announced she will be seeking a second four-year term of office.

The former Labour minister said she had been supported by Dominica, the country of her birth.

This comes after the UK, Australia and New Zealand suspended their funding of the Commonwealth Secretariat amid concerns about its financial procedures.

External auditors criticised Lady Scotland personally for "circumventing" usual procurement rules when she awarded a lucrative contract to a company owned by a friend, something her lawyers insist was fully justified.

Commonwealth heads of government will decide who will be their next secretary general at their summit in Rwanda in June.

Lady Scotland has been secretary-general since 2016. It is not yet known if another candidate will challenge her for the role.

In a press release, Lady Scotland insisted she continued to be committed to reform the Secretariat:

"I am proud to be the sixth secretary-general and indeed the first woman to hold this role.

"The Commonwealth has proven itself as a vibrant and vital body that delivers on the aspirations of its 2.4 billion people, 60% of whom are under the age of 30," she said.

"The Commonwealth's opportunity, hope and common sense are desperately needed. The world needs the multilateralism of the Commonwealth which provides a global voice, particularly for its small member states."