Storm Dennis: In pictures

Storm Dennis is sweeping its way across the UK on Saturday with the country set for a second consecutive weekend of flooding and disruption to transport.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Huge waves crashed against the sea wall at Porthcawl on Saturday, as Wales braced for the storm

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Residents lay sandbags outside their homes in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire, in expectation of rising river levels

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Soldiers from the Highlanders, 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, stepped in to help assist with flood defences

Image copyright PA Media Image caption West Yorkshire is braced for the worst of the storms as soldiers help to prepare for flooding

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barricades are put in place by emergency workers in North Yorkshire

Image copyright @Miss4ps Image caption Many will be able to relate to Rupert the cocker spaniel's experience on Saturday morning as he went for a walk in the storm

Image copyright AFP Image caption This is the scene in the historic city of York as levels on the River Ouse rose

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Residents defend their homes with the help of soldiers in Mytholmroyd as it prepares for the storm to hit

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Stewards secure the entrance at the gates of St Andrew's as Birmingham City prepares to host Brentford FC

