UK

Storm Dennis: In pictures

  • 15 February 2020
Related Topics

Storm Dennis is sweeping its way across the UK on Saturday with the country set for a second consecutive weekend of flooding and disruption to transport.

Pedestrians walk along the promenade as huge waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Huge waves crashed against the sea wall at Porthcawl on Saturday, as Wales braced for the storm
Residents lay sandbags down outside their homes in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire in preparation for the storm Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Residents lay sandbags outside their homes in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire, in expectation of rising river levels
West Yorkshire got troops from The Highlanders, 4th Battalion to help assist with flood defences Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Soldiers from the Highlanders, 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, stepped in to help assist with flood defences
Soldiers from the Highlanders, 4th Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland in Mytholmroyd to assist with flood defences, Image copyright PA Media
Image caption West Yorkshire is braced for the worst of the storms as soldiers help to prepare for flooding
Barricades are put in lace by emergency workers in North Yorkshire Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Barricades are put in place by emergency workers in North Yorkshire
Cocker spaniel in the storm Image copyright @Miss4ps
Image caption Many will be able to relate to Rupert the cocker spaniel's experience on Saturday morning as he went for a walk in the storm
Scenes of flooding in North Yorkshire as the level of the River Ouse rose in York Image copyright AFP
Image caption This is the scene in the historic city of York as levels on the River Ouse rose
Residents defend their homes with the help of soldiers in Mytholmroyd as it prepares for the storm to hit Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Residents defend their homes with the help of soldiers in Mytholmroyd as it prepares for the storm to hit
Stewards secure the entrance at the gates of St Andrew's as Birmingham City prepares to host Brentford FC Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Stewards secure the entrance at the gates of St Andrew's as Birmingham City prepares to host Brentford FC

All pictures are subject are subject to copyright.

More on this story