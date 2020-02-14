Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Last weekend's Storm Ciara left hundreds of homes flooded across the country

The UK is bracing itself for more disruption this weekend, with forecasters warning of another storm for the second weekend running.

Storm Dennis "is likely to bring very heavy rain, flooding and disruption to travel", the Met Office says.

Amber weather warnings for rain are in place in parts of northern and South West England, and Wales for 24 hours from 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

Wider yellow warnings are in place throughout most of the UK.

An amber warning for rain is also in place for parts of southern England from on Sunday from 00:15 GMT until 18:00.

Last weekend's Storm Ciara left hundreds of homes flooded across the country.